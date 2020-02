The Last of Us: Part II te spelen op Pax East

The Last of Us Part II arrives in just a few short months. Today, we're taking our first step toward launch by announcing:

◻️ Ellie Edition Restock

◻️ Hands-on at @pax East

◻️ New Collectible Statues + Prints

◻️ New Key Art + Free Theme

More details: https://t.co/xCaAqI7dCT pic.twitter.com/eUGotFQ9ss

— Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) February 11, 2020