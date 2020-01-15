Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order update fixt wat bugs

Respawn Entertainment heeft een nieuwe update voor Star Wars Jedi: Fallen order uitgebracht. Deze brengt onder andere wat oplossingen voor bugs, maar geeft ook de pre-order content naar alle spelers.

De update zorgt er onder andere voor dat een aantal bugs die met de fotomodus update zijn gekomen weer worden opgelost. Daarnaast brengt het de cosmetische items die spelers ontvingen die de game vooraf besteld hadden.

De volledige patch note klinkt als volgt:

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order January 15 Update Patch Notes

Fixes & Improvements

We’ve fixed an issue where Bounty Hunters would sometimes get stuck in Zeffo.

Not only was the Photomode camera able to explode rockets, it could interact with trigger volumes within the levels that could potentially break the game. We’ve fixed this to ensure that you can continue playing the game after using Photomode. Unfortunately, this also means that rockets will be unaffected by the camera moving forward.

There was a bug that was causing one of the elevators in the last level to have a tendency of disappearing. It should now be present at all times.

We’ve improved collision on Ilum.

Our language translations have been updated.

There was an issue where some text was overlapping in Photomode for specific screen ratios. That has been fixed.

The Albino Wyyyschokk tactical guide entry wasn’t appearing for all users, this should now be fixed.

We’ve fixed Gorgara having a tendency to disappear at specific times on Dathomir.

Content

Pre-order content has now been unlocked for all players. This content includes:

Orange Lightsaber Blade Color

Mygeeto Campaign Lightsaber Hilt

Umbaran Campaign Lightsaber Hilt

BD-1 Skin

Gold Squadron Stinger Mantis Skin

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is sinds 15 november verkrijgbaar voor de pc, PlayStation 4 en Xbox One. Onze Rogier was erg te spreken over de game van Respawn.