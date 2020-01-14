Sony bevestigt afwezigheid tijdens E3 2020

Eerder deze week werd er al gespeculeerd dat Sony voor het tweede jaar op rij niet aanwezig is tijdens de E3. Vandaag heeft het bedrijf dit ook bevestigd.

In plaats van de E3 is de platformhouder van plan om bij de ‘honderden’ andere consumenten evenementen acte de présensce te geven. Sony is bovendien niet eens met de visie van de show niet in lijn is met hun plannen voor 2020.

In een verklaring aan GamesIndustrie.biz laat het bedrijf weten:

“After thorough evaluation SIE has decided not to participate in E3 2020. We have great respect for the ESA as an organization, but we do not feel the vision of E3 2020 is the right venue for what we are focused on this year.

We will build upon our global events strategy in 2020 by participating in hundreds of consumer events across the globe. Our focus is on making sure fans feel part of the PlayStation family and have access to play their favorite content. We have a fantastic line up of titles coming to PlayStation 4, and with the upcoming launch of PlayStation 5, we are truly looking forward to a year of celebration with our fans.

This will be the second year in a row that Sony does not attend the event in Los Angeles. Last year the company offered a similar excuse for its decision not to attend E3 2019, stating that as “the industry evolves, Sony Interactive Entertainment continues to look for inventive opportunities to engage the community.”