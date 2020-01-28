Ontwikkeling Ori and the Will of the Wisps voltooid

Goed nieuws voor de Ori-fans onder ons! Ori and the Will of the Wisps is namelijk goud gegaan!

Dat betekent dat Moon Studios klaar is met de ontwikkeling van de game en deze op discs gezet wordt. Ori and the Will of the Wisps werd eerder dit jaar nog uitgesteld, maar langer dan dat hoeven we in ieder geval niet te wachten.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps has gone GOLD! A big congratulations to Moon Studios and the entire team. Unravel Ori's destiny on March 11th by pre-ordering the gorgeous Collector’s Edition from your favorite retailers! #OritheGamehttps://t.co/0X4k52q5WM pic.twitter.com/AktsXNiMqn — Ori the Game (@OriTheGame) January 28, 2020

De game verschijnt op 11 maart voor de pc en Xbox One. De game zal bij de lancering ook te spelen zijn via Xbox Game Pass voor zowel de pc als Xbox One.