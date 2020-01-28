Nieuws

Ontwikkeling Ori and the Will of the Wisps voltooid

On 28, 01, 2020 10:21 pm, by Joey Hasselbach
Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Goed nieuws voor de Ori-fans onder ons! Ori and the Will of the Wisps is namelijk goud gegaan!

Dat betekent dat Moon Studios klaar is met de ontwikkeling van de game en deze op discs gezet wordt. Ori and the Will of the Wisps werd eerder dit jaar nog uitgesteld, maar langer dan dat hoeven we in ieder geval niet te wachten.

De game verschijnt op 11 maart voor de pc en Xbox One. De game zal bij de lancering ook te spelen zijn via Xbox Game Pass voor zowel de pc als Xbox One.

