Ghost of Tsushima verschijnt op 26 juni

Sony heeft de releasedatum voor Ghost of Tsushima onthuld en daarnaast een nieuwe story trailer vrijgegeven.
De open wereld actiegame zal namelijk op 26 juni verschijnen en dat in vier verschillende versies. Naast de standaard versie komt er ook een Special Edition, een Collector’s Edition en een Digital Deluxe Edition.
In de trailer maken we kennis met Shimura, de oom van Jin, die ook verantwoordelijk is voor de training van het hoofdpersonage. Daarnaast zien we ook Khotun Khan, de leider van het Mongoolse leger, die alles wat hij weet gebruikt om de Samurai te vernietigen.
De game kent dus drie speciale versies en deze bevatten het volgende:
Special Edition
The Game
SteelBook case
Voucher for an in-game Hero of Tsushima mask and sword skin
Charm of Hachiman’s Favor
One technique point
Director’s Commentary
Digital mini art book
Collector’s Edition
A replica mask: the re-creation of one you’ll wear in the game made from polyresin)
An individually-numbered display stand
A sashimono (war banner) just like you’ll see in the game that’s nearly 4.5 feet long
Traditional-style furoshiki (wrapping cloth).
A copy of the game
SteelBook case
Physical 48-page mini-art book by Dark Horse
Artistic rendition of the full world map printed on cloth
A voucher for all of the digital content from the Digital Deluxe Edition listed above
Digital Deluxe
Digital copy of the game
Hero of Tsushima skin set – comes with an additional in-game horse, saddle, mask, sword, and armor set for Jin
Two in-game items: the Charm of Hachiman’s Favor and one technique point
A Samurai PS4 dynamic theme
Digital mini art book by Dark Horse
Director’s Commentary
Ghost of Tsushima is ontwikkeling, exclusief voor de PlayStation 4.