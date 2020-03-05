Ghost of Tsushima verschijnt op 26 juni

Sony heeft de releasedatum voor Ghost of Tsushima onthuld en daarnaast een nieuwe story trailer vrijgegeven.

De open wereld actiegame zal namelijk op 26 juni verschijnen en dat in vier verschillende versies. Naast de standaard versie komt er ook een Special Edition, een Collector’s Edition en een Digital Deluxe Edition.

In de trailer maken we kennis met Shimura, de oom van Jin, die ook verantwoordelijk is voor de training van het hoofdpersonage. Daarnaast zien we ook Khotun Khan, de leider van het Mongoolse leger, die alles wat hij weet gebruikt om de Samurai te vernietigen.

De game kent dus drie speciale versies en deze bevatten het volgende:

Special Edition

The Game

SteelBook case

Voucher for an in-game Hero of Tsushima mask and sword skin

Charm of Hachiman’s Favor

One technique point

Director’s Commentary

Digital mini art book

Collector’s Edition

A replica mask: the re-creation of one you’ll wear in the game made from polyresin)

An individually-numbered display stand

A sashimono (war banner) just like you’ll see in the game that’s nearly 4.5 feet long

Traditional-style furoshiki (wrapping cloth).

A copy of the game

SteelBook case

Physical 48-page mini-art book by Dark Horse

Artistic rendition of the full world map printed on cloth

A voucher for all of the digital content from the Digital Deluxe Edition listed above

Digital Deluxe

Digital copy of the game

Hero of Tsushima skin set – comes with an additional in-game horse, saddle, mask, sword, and armor set for Jin

Two in-game items: the Charm of Hachiman’s Favor and one technique point

A Samurai PS4 dynamic theme

Digital mini art book by Dark Horse

Director’s Commentary

Ghost of Tsushima is ontwikkeling, exclusief voor de PlayStation 4.