Verwacht geen Xbox Series X exclusives voor een jaar na release

Microsoft heeft geen plannen om Xbox Series X exclusives voor het eerste jaar na release te maken.
Dit klinkt misschien heel negatief, maar het is eigenlijk het tegenovergestelde. Microsoft gaat de games die bij de lancering en het daarop volgende jaar ook op de Xbox One uitbrengen. Dit heeft Microsoft’s Matt Booty aan MCV laten weten.
“As our content comes out over the next year, two years, all of our games, sort of like PC, will play up and down that family of devices.
We want to make sure that if someone invests in Xbox between now and [Series X] that they feel that they made a good investment and that we’re committed to them with content.”
Een van die Xbox-exclusives is uiteraard Halo Infinite, die zowel naar de Xbox One als Series X zal komen. Het is een van de games waar Microsoft de focus op wilt leggen, aangezien het ‘grote mogelijkheden’ te bieden heeft om de mogelijkheden van de Xbox Series X te laten zien.
“We need to make sure that we hold the bar high on quality, and that we’re releasing games that we can be proud of and that the fans can be proud of as Xbox exclusives.
And then lastly, we need to continue building characters, stories and worlds that can transcend generations, devices, and platforms.”
De Xbox Series X heeft nog geen definitieve releasedatum gekregen. We weten dat deze in het najaar verwacht wordt. We verwachten dat Microsoft rond de E3 wel een releasedatum gaat onthullen.