Verwacht geen Xbox Series X exclusives voor een jaar na release

Microsoft heeft geen plannen om Xbox Series X exclusives voor het eerste jaar na release te maken.

Dit klinkt misschien heel negatief, maar het is eigenlijk het tegenovergestelde. Microsoft gaat de games die bij de lancering en het daarop volgende jaar ook op de Xbox One uitbrengen. Dit heeft Microsoft’s Matt Booty aan MCV laten weten.

“As our content comes out over the next year, two years, all of our games, sort of like PC, will play up and down that family of devices.

We want to make sure that if someone invests in Xbox between now and [Series X] that they feel that they made a good investment and that we’re committed to them with content.”