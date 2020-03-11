De grootste gamebeurs is officieel afgelast vanwege COVID-19, oftewel het coronavirus.

Het hing al in de lucht en ondanks de verzekerende woorden van organisator ESA nog geen week geleden, is nu de kogel door de kerk. E3 2020 is officieel afgelast, niet uitgesteld, maar volledig afgelast. Meerdere uitgevers zoals Microsoft zijn nu aan het zoeken naar een digitale oplossing om hun show alsnog te kunnen houden. Dit is na GDC (game developers conference) het tweede grote game event die zijn deuren niet zal openen, hoewel GDC officieel is uitgesteld. Verder is SXSW (South by SouthWest), het muziek en tech festival eerder deze week ook al afgeblazen.

Dit is het originele bericht op de website van E3 zoals het ongeveer anderhalf uur geleden online is gegaan:

NEWS: E3 2020 CANCELLED DUE TO GROWING CONCERNS OVER COVID-19 VIRUS

After careful consultation with our member companies regarding the health and safety of everyone in our industry – our fans, our employees, our exhibitors, and our longtime E3 partners – we have made the difficult decision to cancel E3 2020, scheduled for June 9-11 in Los Angeles.

Following increased and overwhelming concerns about the COVID-19 virus, we felt this was the best way to proceed during such an unprecedented global situation. We are very disappointed that we are unable to hold this event for our fans and supporters. But we know it’s the right decision based on the information we have today.

Our team will be reaching out directly to exhibitors and attendees with information about providing full refunds.

We are also exploring options with our members to coordinate an online experience to showcase industry announcements and news in June 2020. Updates will be shared on E3Expo.com.

We thank everyone who shared their views on reimagining E3 this year. We look forward to bringing you E3 2021 as a reimagined event that brings fans, media, and the industry together in a showcase that celebrates the global video game industry.