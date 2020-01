Bethesda houdt 24-uurs uitverkoop voor de bosbranden in Australië

To help Australia, we’re having a 24 hour sale starting January 30th on @humble and https://t.co/R4vSjdDRMu.

Net proceeds will go to @RedCrossAU to help with fire relief efforts.

Details: https://t.co/a4dxnjXbp6 pic.twitter.com/Z6W9kLZRiW

— Bethesda (@bethesda) January 29, 2020